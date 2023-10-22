Nemes Rush Group LLC Invests $2.07 Million in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,705 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $2,073,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in Netflix by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Netflix by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $179,820,000 after purchasing an additional 84,179 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Netflix by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Netflix by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Netflix by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $535.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $430.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.11.

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $400.96. 12,782,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,701,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $177.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.31. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.09 and a 52-week high of $485.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $400.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $394.93.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total transaction of $23,876,904.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 4,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.24, for a total transaction of $2,091,776.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total value of $23,876,904.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,714 shares of company stock valued at $50,138,516. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

