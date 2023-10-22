Nemes Rush Group LLC Invests $2.59 Million in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 70,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,592,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 161.8% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 172,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,322,000 after purchasing an additional 106,516 shares in the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 7.8% during the second quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 1.6% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 4.3% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 3.5% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 12,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.65. 39,407,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,571,466. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.48 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.66. The company has a market capitalization of $173.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 43.62%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

