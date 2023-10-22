Nemes Rush Group LLC Invests $2.61 Million in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 29,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,606,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $274,266,959,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,363 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total transaction of $185,802.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at $2,516,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

MCHP traded down $1.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,642,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,850,039. The company has a market capitalization of $41.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.62. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $58.61 and a twelve month high of $94.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.08.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.64. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 51.51%. Microchip Technology’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 37.96%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

