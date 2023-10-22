Nemes Rush Group LLC Invests $2.75 Million in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,746,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $796,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 65,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,225,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 362,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,677,000 after buying an additional 8,139 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Trading Down 1.3 %

FISV traded down $1.47 on Friday, hitting $110.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,295,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.32. The stock has a market cap of $69.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $122.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

