Nemes Rush Group LLC Invests $4.24 Million in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 36,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,237,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,851,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $913,815,000 after acquiring an additional 85,809 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 15.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,281,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $846,968,000 after acquiring an additional 821,891 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 121,130.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,942,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $458,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939,174 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,904,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $455,307,000 after acquiring an additional 29,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $453,190,000. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $713,662.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,759,213.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $713,662.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,759,213.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total value of $793,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,760 shares in the company, valued at $3,935,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,890,973 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of MPC stock traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $150.86. 2,478,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,041,855. The firm has a market cap of $60.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.58. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.32 and a fifty-two week high of $159.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.85.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.60 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 36.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 22.63 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MPC shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $157.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.62.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

