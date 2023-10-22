Nemes Rush Group LLC Invests $4.52 Million in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 66,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,523,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 145.4% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 47.2% in the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 152.4% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2,873.3% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total value of $5,411,496.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 979,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,309,978.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JCI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.21.

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE JCI traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,901,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,999,623. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.63. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $48.65 and a 12-month high of $70.43. The firm has a market cap of $33.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.26.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 49.50%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

