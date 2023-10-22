Nemes Rush Group LLC Invests $5.01 Million in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 29,934 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,012,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 22,598.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 59,271,518 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,925,016,000 after buying an additional 59,010,391 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 1,242.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,939,449 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,469,000 after buying an additional 3,645,946 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $265,043,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 110,226.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500,438 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $256,680,000 after buying an additional 1,499,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,160,766 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $369,642,000 after buying an additional 521,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $148.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. VNET Group restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.55.

Shares of NYSE KEYS traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $122.82. 1,481,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,091,597. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.49 and a 12 month high of $189.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.06.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 20.19%. As a group, analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

