Nemes Rush Group LLC Invests $6.03 Million in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 31,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,032,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,040,000 after purchasing an additional 77,924 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 102.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,871,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976,234 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,765,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,863,000 after purchasing an additional 80,607 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $526,026,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,707,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,061,000 after purchasing an additional 471,969 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $187.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $218.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Linda P. Hudson sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.70, for a total transaction of $634,570.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,760.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 6,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.21, for a total value of $1,253,422.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,035,659.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda P. Hudson sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.70, for a total transaction of $634,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,760.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:TT traded down $4.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $187.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,041,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,044. The company has a market capitalization of $42.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $202.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.32. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $139.60 and a 52 week high of $211.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

