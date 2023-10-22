Nemes Rush Group LLC Makes New $2.38 Million Investment in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,021 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,376,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $5,906,773.21. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 135,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,307,106.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $377,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,223 shares in the company, valued at $10,370,070. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $5,906,773.21. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 135,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,307,106.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 114,014 shares of company stock worth $10,291,303. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.10. 4,166,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,424,122. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.27 and a 12 month high of $93.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.11.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.61% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 39.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.42.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

