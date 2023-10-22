Nemes Rush Group LLC Makes New $2.69 Million Investment in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,686,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $587.00 in a report on Sunday, August 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $560.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $540.78.

NASDAQ:ULTA traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $371.85. 674,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 794,910. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $409.05 and its 200-day moving average is $453.78. The firm has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.33. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $369.84 and a twelve month high of $556.60.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 63.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.38 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

