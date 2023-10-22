Nemes Rush Group LLC Makes New $4.83 Million Investment in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 21,477 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,832,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 309.1% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 144.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Stock Performance

STE stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $217.05. 273,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,187. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.91 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.40. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $160.15 and a 12 month high of $254.00.

STERIS Increases Dividend

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 170.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on STE shares. TheStreet downgraded STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on STERIS from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research note on Monday, September 25th. JMP Securities increased their price target on STERIS from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on STERIS in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.60.

STERIS Profile

(Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Featured Articles

