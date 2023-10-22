Nemes Rush Group LLC Makes New $4.94 Million Investment in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,992 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,943,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 59,295.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 57,650,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,958,182,000 after acquiring an additional 57,553,788 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,620,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,117,954,000 after buying an additional 1,111,803 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,804,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $754,864,000 after buying an additional 81,501 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,844,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $582,814,000 after buying an additional 29,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 2,707,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $538,576,000 after buying an additional 232,872 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total value of $5,700,238.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,973,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IQVIA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IQV traded down $2.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $184.36. 1,626,359 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,217,977. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $208.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $171.24 and a one year high of $241.86.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.13. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on IQV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on IQVIA from $239.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on IQVIA from $255.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on IQVIA from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.93.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

