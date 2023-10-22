Nemes Rush Group LLC Makes New $6.70 Million Investment in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 31,717 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,701,000. Salesforce comprises approximately 1.2% of Nemes Rush Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 374.1% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 132.8% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 6,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $1,425,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,208,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $36,908.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 6,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $1,425,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,208,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 674,431 shares of company stock worth $143,801,239. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRM stock traded down $4.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $203.73. The stock had a trading volume of 5,539,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,064,420. The firm has a market cap of $198.23 billion, a PE ratio of 128.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $238.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $210.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.86.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. HSBC started coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Salesforce from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.28.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

