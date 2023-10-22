Nemes Rush Group LLC Makes New $8.90 Million Investment in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 67,479 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,900,000. Target comprises 1.6% of Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TGT. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the second quarter worth $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 12,050.0% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 34.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 399,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TGT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Target from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Target from $133.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Target from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.35.

Target Trading Up 0.4 %

TGT traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.83. 4,215,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,119,721. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $181.70.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.18 billion. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. Target’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.44%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

