Nemes Rush Group LLC Makes New Investment in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 19,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,880,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 283.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $8,013,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,643,000 after purchasing an additional 7,773 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on LHX shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Truist Financial cut their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $255.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Edward J. Zoiss sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $2,725,200.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 31,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,885.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LHX traded down $1.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $176.10. 1,515,652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,358,011. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.25 and a fifty-two week high of $255.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a PE ratio of 41.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.06.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.57%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.