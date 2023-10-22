Nemes Rush Group LLC Makes New Investment in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 122,211 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,767,000. Medtronic comprises about 1.9% of Nemes Rush Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 109.0% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 802,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $64,674,000 after purchasing an additional 418,648 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 20.6% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Viawealth LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 3.3% during the first quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 5.0% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 40,743 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 16.1% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,669 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $83,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,573 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,316.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $83,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,573 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,316.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $838,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,256.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,352 shares of company stock worth $1,035,497. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on MDT. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.94.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of MDT stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.70. The company had a trading volume of 8,399,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,907,785. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $70.95 and a 52 week high of $92.02.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 101.85%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

