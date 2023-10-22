Nemes Rush Group LLC Makes New Investment in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $375.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Rockwell Automation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $286.31.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In related news, VP Isaac Woods sold 113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total value of $32,253.59. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,050.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Isaac Woods sold 113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total transaction of $32,253.59. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,050.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.26, for a total value of $125,514.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,167.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,730 shares of company stock worth $510,477. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROK traded down $5.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $266.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,120,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,084. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.83 and a 1 year high of $348.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $292.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $298.12. The company has a market cap of $30.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.46.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by ($0.18). Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Articles

