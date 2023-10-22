Nemes Rush Group LLC Purchases New Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,784 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,014.3% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 78 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 91.1% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 86 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.00, for a total value of $1,983,501.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 51,905 shares in the company, valued at $18,218,655. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.51, for a total transaction of $83,613.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,406.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.00, for a total transaction of $1,983,501.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 51,905 shares in the company, valued at $18,218,655. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,815 shares of company stock worth $12,274,351 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:VRTX traded down $2.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $361.86. 1,389,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,078,778. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $352.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $345.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $282.21 and a fifty-two week high of $375.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $93.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.50.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.06. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $352.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.50.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

See Also

