Nemes Rush Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,595,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,989,364,000 after purchasing an additional 510,981 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $771,198,000 after purchasing an additional 800,656 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,744,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $649,493,000 after buying an additional 23,146 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,034,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,486,000 after buying an additional 684,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 111.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,498,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $282,514,000 after buying an additional 1,316,499 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STLD traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.95. 2,007,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,360,021. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.77. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.08 and a 52 week high of $136.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.21.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 13.73%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.90%.

Insider Transactions at Steel Dynamics

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $5,041,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,443,905.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 1,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total transaction of $181,658.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,789,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $5,041,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,443,905.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on STLD shares. BNP Paribas downgraded Steel Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.89.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

