Nemes Rush Group LLC Purchases Shares of 10,268 Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 100,013.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 93,742,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,947,874,000 after purchasing an additional 93,648,374 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 30.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,001,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,657 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 21.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,122,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,905,000 after acquiring an additional 558,391 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Whirlpool by 13,571.0% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,912,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Whirlpool by 4.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,541,000 after purchasing an additional 48,510 shares in the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Whirlpool Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE WHR traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $129.00. 524,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $133.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.20. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $121.88 and a fifty-two week high of $160.74.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.45. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 29.70% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.97 EPS. Whirlpool’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -24.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO James W. Peters sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total transaction of $858,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,764 shares in the company, valued at $5,834,143.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Whirlpool news, CFO James W. Peters sold 6,000 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $858,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,764 shares in the company, valued at $5,834,143.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.18, for a total value of $2,863,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,842,313.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Whirlpool from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Whirlpool from $118.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Whirlpool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.00.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

