Nemes Rush Group LLC Purchases Shares of 29,961 American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 29,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,724,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of American International Group by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Kathleen Carbone sold 7,757 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $475,504.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American International Group Price Performance

American International Group stock traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.52. The company had a trading volume of 3,142,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,854,155. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.66 and a fifty-two week high of $64.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.23.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $13.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AIG shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of American International Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.21.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

