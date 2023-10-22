Nemes Rush Group LLC Purchases Shares of 30,977 Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,977 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $6,339,000. Union Pacific makes up about 1.1% of Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 116.7% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $26,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 108.3% during the first quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 86.7% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on UNP. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $171.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Stephens lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $200.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $223.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.08.

View Our Latest Analysis on UNP

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $211.34. 5,485,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,355,214. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $240.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.90%.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.