Nemes Rush Group LLC Purchases Shares of 50,898 Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,801,000. Chubb makes up about 1.7% of Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. One Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 13,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.33.

In other news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total value of $2,465,110.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,938,616.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total value of $2,465,110.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,938,616.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.94, for a total value of $141,156.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,930,351.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,071 shares of company stock valued at $7,110,385. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CB stock traded down $2.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $207.99. 1,371,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,462,897. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $183.40 and a twelve month high of $231.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.63.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.51. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.20 earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 18.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 24.71%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

