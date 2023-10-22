Nemes Rush Group LLC Purchases Shares of 5,197 PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Savings Bank grew its position in PepsiCo by 0.6% in the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 18,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in PepsiCo by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 32,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,919,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 1.1% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,460,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 7.4% in the first quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zuckerman Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.56 on Friday, hitting $160.00. 5,486,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,605,616. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $172.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.55.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

