Nemes Rush Group LLC Purchases Shares of 82,473 Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 82,473 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,759,000. Best Buy comprises approximately 1.2% of Nemes Rush Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,612,957 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,535,106,000 after purchasing an additional 223,536 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,152,129 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $803,778,000 after purchasing an additional 123,256 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,885,308 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $773,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,006 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,218,968 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $329,735,000 after purchasing an additional 27,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,720,949 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $338,235,000 after purchasing an additional 236,513 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BBY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Best Buy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Best Buy from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Best Buy from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.67.

Best Buy Stock Down 1.2 %

BBY stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,903,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,007,325. The firm has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.34. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.85 and a 52-week high of $93.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.52 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 2.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 63.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Best Buy news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 7,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total value of $551,432.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,321.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Best Buy news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 7,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total value of $551,432.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,321.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total value of $355,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,285 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,066.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 112,948 shares of company stock valued at $9,431,332. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

