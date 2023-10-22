Nemes Rush Group LLC Takes $1.32 Million Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 487 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Booking by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 20,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in shares of Booking by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,988,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 82 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of BKNG traded down $28.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,756.64. The company had a trading volume of 313,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,433. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,760.02 and a 12 month high of $3,251.71. The firm has a market cap of $98.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3,073.36 and a 200-day moving average of $2,850.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16.

Insider Activity at Booking

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $28.84 by $8.78. Booking had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 285.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $19.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 143.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total value of $3,844,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,111,510.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total transaction of $3,844,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,111,510.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,975.99, for a total transaction of $2,231,992.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,191,847.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,370 shares of company stock worth $13,644,967 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,430.00 to $3,855.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,325.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,130.00 to $3,740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,200.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BKNG

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.