Nemes Rush Group LLC Takes $1.92 Million Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 86,002.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 659,143,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,152,211,000 after acquiring an additional 658,377,716 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,873,696,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 114,228.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,469,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,544,751,000 after acquiring an additional 21,451,006 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 193.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,214,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $186,351,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,080,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,252,480,000 after acquiring an additional 4,286,479 shares in the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $44,754.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,545.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $1,101,642.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,915. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $44,754.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,545.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on BMY. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

NYSE BMY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.46. The company had a trading volume of 11,638,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,391,539. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $81.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.34. The firm has a market cap of $117.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.64%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.