Nemes Rush Group LLC Takes $5.17 Million Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 47,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,168,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,850,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,442,082,000 after purchasing an additional 745,096 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Allstate by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,113,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,450,377,000 after acquiring an additional 359,986 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Allstate by 9.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,039,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $669,221,000 after acquiring an additional 499,056 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,815,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $643,015,000 after acquiring an additional 63,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Allstate by 9.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,151,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $570,808,000 after acquiring an additional 464,244 shares in the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Allstate from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Allstate from $117.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Allstate from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Allstate from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total transaction of $174,059.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allstate Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Allstate stock traded down $1.55 on Friday, hitting $123.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,511,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,055. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $100.57 and a twelve month high of $142.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.89.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.83) by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 14.69% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.76) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

