Nemes Rush Group LLC Takes Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 82,982 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,878,000. QUALCOMM makes up about 1.7% of Nemes Rush Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 124.2% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,339 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after acquiring an additional 17,916 shares in the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.8% in the second quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 178,633 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $21,265,000 after buying an additional 4,869 shares during the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.9% in the second quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 107,459 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,792,000 after buying an additional 6,934 shares during the last quarter. XXEC Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.1% in the second quarter. XXEC Inc. now owns 53,225 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,336,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.6% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 39,999 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $2.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.63. The company had a trading volume of 7,756,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,549,903. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.97. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $139.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 45.94%. On average, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 41.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total transaction of $112,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $532,768.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total transaction of $112,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,768.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total transaction of $662,510.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,963 shares of company stock worth $4,166,358. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $159.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.61.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on QCOM

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.