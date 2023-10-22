Nemes Rush Group LLC Takes Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shelton Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 14,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Valero Energy news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total transaction of $10,278,124.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 621,872 shares in the company, valued at $84,568,373.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Valero Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Valero Energy stock traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $131.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,075,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,726,586. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $104.18 and a 1-year high of $152.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.52, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.60.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.08 by $0.32. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 42.31% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $34.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $11.36 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 25.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on VLO. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $164.00 to $156.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Valero Energy from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.86.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

See Also

