Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.
Neonode Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of Neonode stock opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.80. Neonode has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $14.75.
Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The electronics maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Neonode had a negative net margin of 88.25% and a negative return on equity of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Neonode
Neonode Company Profile
Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, Switzerland, Germany, France, Sweden, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for machine perception to detect and track persons and objects in video streams from cameras and other types of imagers.
