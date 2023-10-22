Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Neonode Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Neonode stock opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.80. Neonode has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $14.75.

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The electronics maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Neonode had a negative net margin of 88.25% and a negative return on equity of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEON. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Neonode during the 1st quarter valued at about $502,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Neonode during the 4th quarter valued at about $288,000. Investor AB boosted its stake in Neonode by 821.4% during the 2nd quarter. Investor AB now owns 34,774 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Neonode by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,431 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 30,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Neonode by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,560 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 19,678 shares during the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, Switzerland, Germany, France, Sweden, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for machine perception to detect and track persons and objects in video streams from cameras and other types of imagers.

