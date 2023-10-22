New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of New Gold from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of New Gold from $1.05 to $1.00 and set a reduce rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. CSFB lowered their price target on shares of New Gold from $1.20 to $1.15 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of New Gold from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.54.

New Gold Price Performance

New Gold stock opened at $1.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.24. New Gold has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $732.20 million, a P/E ratio of -13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.60.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $184.40 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that New Gold will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of New Gold

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in New Gold by 35.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 324,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 85,605 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 4.7% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 337,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Gold during the second quarter worth $33,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of New Gold during the second quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 145.0% during the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 668,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 395,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

