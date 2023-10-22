New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust Buys New Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust bought a new stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,962 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GE. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 5.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 63,795,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,098,882,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463,502 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in General Electric by 17.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,490,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,639,533,000 after acquiring an additional 7,157,356 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. bought a new position in General Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $2,496,379,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,272,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,837,514,000 after acquiring an additional 319,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 122,242.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $878,644,000 after buying an additional 13,427,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $12,973,132.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,672,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on General Electric from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Oppenheimer lowered General Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America raised their target price on General Electric from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.71.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GE traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.08. The company had a trading volume of 7,753,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,276,181. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $115.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.41. General Electric has a one year low of $54.17 and a one year high of $117.96.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.22. General Electric had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $15.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. General Electric’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 25th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 3.80%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

