New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust Buys New Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust purchased a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 470 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Netflix by 305,647.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,681,409,000 after buying an additional 15,163,167 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its position in Netflix by 11,985.6% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 7,000,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $56,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942,080 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,501,762,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Netflix by 117,939.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $808,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at $574,761,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total transaction of $23,876,904.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 4,954 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.24, for a total value of $2,091,776.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total value of $23,876,904.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,714 shares of company stock valued at $50,138,516 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $400.96. 12,782,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,701,797. The stock has a market cap of $177.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.02, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.31. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.09 and a twelve month high of $485.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $400.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $394.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised Netflix from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $510.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $430.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.11.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

