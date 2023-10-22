New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust Invests $235,000 in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COR. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cencora by 321.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cencora by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Cencora by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cencora in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COR traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $188.75. 1,122,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,086,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $185.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.99. Cencora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.47 and a 1 year high of $194.79. The stock has a market cap of $38.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.55.

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.09. Cencora had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 612.69%. The firm had revenue of $66.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is 23.63%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on COR shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Cencora from $174.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cencora from $200.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Cencora from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cencora in a research report on Sunday, October 1st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cencora from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.08.

In other Cencora news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,320,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.27, for a total value of $249,998,793.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,769,546 shares in the company, valued at $6,013,021,971.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cencora news, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total value of $1,999,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,999,106. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,320,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.27, for a total value of $249,998,793.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,769,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,013,021,971.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,367,052 shares of company stock valued at $258,580,567. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

