Newcrest Mining (OTCMKTS:NCMGF) Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGF – Get Free Report) fell 1.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.47 and last traded at $15.47. 2,934 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 31,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.72.

Newcrest Mining Stock Down 1.6 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.60.

Newcrest Mining Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 3.3%.

Newcrest Mining Company Profile

Newcrest Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates. The company is involved in the exploration and production of silver deposits. It primarily owns and operates mines and projects located in Cadia, Telfer, and Havieron, Australia; Lihir and Wafi-Golpu, Papua New Guinea; and Brucejack and Red Chris, Canada.

