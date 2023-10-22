NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NXGN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $17.00 to $23.95 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Stephens cut shares of NextGen Healthcare from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of NextGen Healthcare from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $18.00 to $23.95 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of NextGen Healthcare from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXGN opened at $23.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 794.33 and a beta of 0.87. NextGen Healthcare has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $23.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $178.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in NextGen Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 133.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 80,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 46,160 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in NextGen Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $318,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in NextGen Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,346,000. Finally, Dean Capital Management lifted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 197.9% in the second quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 56,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 37,451 shares during the period. 76.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

