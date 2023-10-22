NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF) Trading Down 6.3%

NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF – Get Free Report) fell 6.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.85 and last traded at $5.85. 1,097 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 2,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.24.
Separately, Pareto Securities upgraded shares of NIBE Industrier AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th.
NIBE Industrier AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells various energy-efficient solutions for indoor climate comfort, and components and solutions for intelligent heating and control in Nordic countries, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally.
