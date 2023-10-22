NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Wealth Architects LLC

Wealth Architects LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,940 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 201.3% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NKE opened at $102.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $156.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.56. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.24 and a fifty-two week high of $131.31.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 41.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Williams Trading upgraded shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.45.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $593,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,119 shares in the company, valued at $4,506,733. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $593,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,119 shares in the company, valued at $4,506,733. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,342 shares of company stock worth $10,905,321 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

