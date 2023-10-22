NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Acquires New Holdings in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new stake in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Photronics during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Photronics by 587.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Photronics by 77.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Photronics during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Photronics during the first quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLAB traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.13. 736,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,878. Photronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.86 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.10 and a 200-day moving average of $21.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.21.

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). Photronics had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $224.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Photronics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and various types of electrical and optical components.

