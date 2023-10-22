NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Acquires Shares of 1,598 VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,598 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 100,043.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 374,581,150 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $53,823,565,000 after purchasing an additional 374,207,104 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,457,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 181.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,210,001 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $251,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,875 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 29.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,729,505 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $590,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,655,951 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $326,045,000 after purchasing an additional 971,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

VMW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on VMware in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on VMware from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on VMware from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on VMware from $158.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, VMware currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.25.

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 4,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total transaction of $879,478.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,606,947.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VMW traded up $0.60 on Friday, reaching $150.91. 6,247,604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,052,030. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The company has a market cap of $65.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.59 and a beta of 0.72. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.37 and a 12 month high of $181.14.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. VMware had a return on equity of 113.34% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; and vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with VMware Aria Cloud Management into an integrated stack that delivers ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

