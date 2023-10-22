NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Acquires Shares of 19,000 Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 19,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HZNP. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter worth $460,920,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter worth $249,778,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 46.7% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,419,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $591,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,900 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 101.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,368,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $367,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the second quarter worth $111,592,000. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HZNP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.71.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of HZNP stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $116.30. 28,881,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,498,525. The company has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.19, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.36 and a 200-day moving average of $107.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.09. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a one year low of $60.03 and a one year high of $116.38.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.52 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. Its portfolio comprises 12 medicines in the areas of rare diseases, gout, ophthalmology, and inflammation.

