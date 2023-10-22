NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Buys Shares of 24,500 OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI)

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new stake in OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of OmniAb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of OmniAb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,959,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of OmniAb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of OmniAb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,478,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of OmniAb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $958,000. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at OmniAb

In other news, CEO Matthew W. Foehr acquired 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.48 per share, with a total value of $246,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,332,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,784,396.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

OmniAb Price Performance

OABI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.85. 426,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,213. OmniAb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.33 and a 200 day moving average of $4.73.

OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.05 million. On average, research analysts forecast that OmniAb, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of OmniAb in a report on Friday, August 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

About OmniAb

OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the provision of therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's discovery platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and identify optimal antibodies for partners' drug development efforts. Its OmniAb platform is the biological intelligence of proprietary transgenic animals, including OmniRat, OmniChicken, and OmniMouse that have been genetically modified to generate antibodies with human sequences to facilitate development of human therapeutic candidates.

Further Reading

