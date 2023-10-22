NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Invests $202,000 in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 155.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cogent Communications in the first quarter worth $71,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 550.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 68.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Cogent Communications from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cogent Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cogent Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cogent Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total transaction of $136,243.20. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 38,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,737,778.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 18,191 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $1,197,331.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,840,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,607,633.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $136,243.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 38,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,737,778.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,314 shares of company stock valued at $6,409,000 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CCOI traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.82. 320,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,084. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.22 and a 52 week high of $75.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.46.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $239.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.80 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 161.48%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.945 per share. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is presently 16.00%.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

