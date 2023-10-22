NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Makes New $206,000 Investment in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new position in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VSAT. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Viasat by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,019 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Viasat by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 62,489 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Viasat by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,707 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Viasat by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 87,634 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VSAT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Viasat from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Viasat in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Viasat from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Viasat in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Viasat from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Viasat Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Viasat stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $21.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,090,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,987,728. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Viasat, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.02 and a 1 year high of $47.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.29.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($1.05). Viasat had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 37.40%. The firm had revenue of $779.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Viasat news, Director Richard A. Baldridge sold 3,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $96,204.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Viasat news, Director Richard A. Baldridge sold 3,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $96,204.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James Michael Dodd sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $156,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,071.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,014 shares of company stock valued at $265,261. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About Viasat

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

