NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Purchases New Shares in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new position in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IAC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in IAC by 20.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in IAC by 15.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of IAC by 161.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 7,707 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IAC during the 1st quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of IAC by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 7,406 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IAC traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 610,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.57. IAC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.52 and a fifty-two week high of $69.85.

IAC ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.76). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. IAC had a negative return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 5.56%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IAC Inc. will post -2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IAC shares. StockNews.com raised IAC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on IAC from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on IAC from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on IAC from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on IAC from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IAC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.93.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

