NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Sells 1,475 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reduced its position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the period. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Lumentum during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Lumentum by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 2,189.6% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LITE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Lumentum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.57.

Lumentum Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:LITE traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.64. 1,276,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,229,577. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $75.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.05 and a 200 day moving average of $49.57.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $370.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.16 million. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a positive return on equity of 12.44%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lumentum Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

