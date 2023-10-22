NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Sells 187,500 Shares of Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN)

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan trimmed its position in shares of Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN – Free Report) by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 187,500 shares during the period. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owned 0.34% of Steel Connect worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Steel Connect by 2.2% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,912,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,321,000 after acquiring an additional 63,761 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Steel Connect by 7.3% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,059,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 72,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Steel Connect by 43.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 73,671 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Steel Connect by 6.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 213,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 12,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Steel Connect by 152.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 49,466 shares in the last quarter. 46.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Steel Connect from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th.

Shares of STCN stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $10.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 823 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,070. Steel Connect, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.35 and a 12-month high of $14.28. The company has a market capitalization of $62.56 million, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.04.

In other Steel Connect news, Director Steel Partners Holdings L.P. acquired 40,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.93 per share, for a total transaction of $398,133.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,220.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Steel Connect, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides supply chain services in the United States, Mainland China, Netherlands, and internationally. It offers product configuration and packaging, kitting, and assembly of components and parts into finished goods; and value-added processes, such as product testing, radio frequency identification tagging, product or service activation, language settings, personalization and engraving, multi-channel packaging, and packaging design services.

