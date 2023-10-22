Nkarta’s (NKTX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NKTX. Raymond James raised shares of Nkarta from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Nkarta from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Nkarta from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Nkarta from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Get Nkarta alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Nkarta

Nkarta Trading Down 6.8 %

NKTX stock opened at $2.20 on Wednesday. Nkarta has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $13.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.00.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nkarta will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nkarta

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKTX. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Nkarta by 735.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nkarta by 33.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 842,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,585,000 after acquiring an additional 210,700 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Nkarta by 69.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 96,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Nkarta by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 276,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Nkarta by 5.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

About Nkarta

(Get Free Report)

Nkarta, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a lymphocyte that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nkarta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nkarta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.