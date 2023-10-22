Nomura Real Estate (OTCMKTS:NMEHF) Shares Down 3.9%

Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMEHF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.07 and last traded at $24.40. 1,378 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 1,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.40.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.25.

Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate company in Japan and internationally. The company develops, leases, and manages office buildings, commercial facilities, logistics facilities, hotels, and other properties; develops and sells condominiums and houses; operates housing with services for the elderly; develops rental properties; provides Internet advertising services for housing and living assistance services; and offers consignment services for planning and management for commercial facilities.

